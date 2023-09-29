The Challenge USA season 2 episode 11: Tyler Crispen eliminated

We knew entering The Challenge USA season 2 tonight that we were going to see a considerable bit of drama. After all, there are so many people who have been targeted as of late, whether it be Cassidy, Tyler, or Chris. They’ve felt like the outsiders for at least the past couple of weeks.

With that in mind, we can’t exactly say that we’re shocked that we ended up seeing a showdown between Tyler Crispen and Chris Underwood over the course of the night. These are both legitimately strong guys and because of that, this felt like a genuine toss-up more so than at any point this season. The funny thing here is that either guy who made it through this would still have a tough road — and yet, the would be contenders in a potential final.

So who ended up taking this home? Once again, Chris! This has created this situation where he is the guy you just can’t get rid of no matter what, and there are some pretty major parallels at this point between this and what we are also seeing over on Survivor: Edge of Extinction, which is of course the season he won. If he can pull something similar off again here, what’s not to like?

Of course, we do tend to think that a lot of people out there are also going to end up rooting for the guy moving forward. Rooting for the underdog out there is something that always happens on a show like this!

Is there a chance that Tyler comes back down the road?

Honestly, it feels like close to a no-brainer here! He is a really physical guy and he’s got a big fan base out there, so it feels like there is an easy opportunity for him to come back, whether it be on this show or on the original MTV series. (Technically, we’re aware that The Challenge UA has not been renewed for a season 3 at this point.)

What did you think about The Challenge USA season 2 episode 11 on CBS?



(Photo: CBS.)

