Magnum PI season 6: Show EP on hopes for possible revival

We know that Magnum PI season 5 is returning to NBC in just a matter of days and yet, we can’t help but continue to discuss season 6! Is there still a chance of it happening?

Well, for the time being, the biggest thing that we can say is that the network hasn’t pushed that hard, at least during their on-air coverage for season 5, that it is the final season. There is always a chance that they change their minds and, beyond just that, there is always a chance that another network or streaming service picks it up. (Freevee is streaming the first four seasons, as they picked it up a few weeks ago.)

For the time being, there is at least one thing that we can say with confidence: Some of the producers behind the scenes are eager to keep things going. Speaking to TV Insider in a new interview, here is some of what executive producer John Davis had to say:

“Do we have a lot of gas in the tank and a lot of geography we can still cover? … Absolutely!”

While that sentiment may be simple, the intention is very-much clear: There is still an eagerness for more! We know back at the end of production for season 5 Jay Hernandez was eager and hopeful for more, but due to the SAG-AFTRA strike he and the rest of the cast cannot actively promote the show right now. With that, the onus falls more on all of us to get the word out there. While there are challenges when it comes to promotion right now, at the same time there is a chance that Magnum PI could take advantage of less scripted programming on this fall. Remember to watch the new episodes live and if you cannot, be sure to record them on your DVR or stream the next day on Peacock. (The latter is the show’s streaming home for the fifth season.)

