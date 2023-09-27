Magnum PI season 6 hopes: New billboard; how to keep fighting

Given that we are just one week away from the return of Magnum PI season 5 over on NBC, why not continue to discuss season 6?

Now, we still recognize that the show, as it currently stands, does not appear to be moving forward. However, there is always a chance that the network reverses their decision, or another service picks it up. The first four seasons are now streaming on Amazon Freevee, and the first half of season 5 is on Peacock. there are a lot of ways to catch up, and great viewership at either of those places could certainly help to get the show back for more.

If you want to keep fighting for that revival, the best way to do so is with viewership; television does remain a business at the end of the day, and these big corporations want to see a return on investment. Watching live on NBC next week will still be the most important thing; if you can’t do that, recording and watching later via DVR is also quite valuable, along with the streaming options already mentioned. Then, there is live-tweeting, having general discussion about the show, and also rallying alongside other fans. Since cast members cannot currently promote the series amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike, it is more imperative that everyone else picks up the slack.

If you do want to get some more inspiration to keep fighting, the folks at Big Kahuna T-Shirts have placed another digital billboard on Houston, which you can see over here. They have been pretty consistent with their work to save the show, thanks to billboards in a number of places all over the country. We know that the fan community has some other exciting stuff coming up, as well. Fans of Magnum PI are as passionate and supportive of the show as they come, and you better believe that they will do everything in their power to make more episodes happen.

Just remember this entering the show’s return next week: This story means so much to people out there. It is funny, meaningful, and even inspiring at times. Nobody is going to let go of a possible future without a fight.

How are you feeling about the possibility of Magnum PI season 6 as we approach the rest of season 5?

(Photo: NBC.)

