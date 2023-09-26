Magnum PI season 5 premiere: See the extended trailer

Are you ready for the Magnum PI season 5 premiere to arrive on NBC next week? We know that we are and with that, we’re more than happy to discuss another extended look at what lies ahead!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a minute-long clip that does bring you a lot of the action, drama, and romance that you would expect from Jay Hernandez and the rest of the cast. It is true that some of this footage you’ve seen before, but there are a few more drops and beyond that, more reminders of what it is that you love about the show.

We are feeling hopeful that at the very least, the premiere — plus the nine remaining season 5 episodes that follow — are going to give you that proper Aloha spirit and generate some good ratings. After all, remember for a moment that there are not a lot of other scripted shows that are coming on the air this fall due to the WGA strike — which is thankfully coming to a close. (Congratulations to the writers on your fight!) This is a show that can provide a lot of comfort and entertainment for a lot of people out there, and it absolutely has a better timeslot than it did when it was on the air earlier this year.

Of course, we’re not surprised that the trailer ends the same way many others have, with Higgins suggesting that she may be pregnant. This is the big selling point of the season! They want you talking about this and if she and Magnum are expecting a baby, that raises a lot of big questions about their future.

If nothing else, we do think that this episode will facilitate more big conversations all about what lies ahead for these characters, and we are excited to see that play out.

