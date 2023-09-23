Magnum PI season 6 campaign: Another billboard in Texas

We don’t think it is some big-time surprise that we are eager to see a Magnum PI season 6 happen, especially with so many fan campaigns! We’ve written about them extensively ever since the reports came in of a cancellation over the summer. NBC has not been promoting the upcoming second half of season 5 as the final episodes, but we have to assume it could be the end until we hear something different.

Of course, the best thing that so many of us can do as supporters of the show is get the word out — oh, and of course work to campaign in whatever way possible. That means social-media trends, strong ratings, good streaming numbers, and even the occasional public show of support. Earlier this year, we saw a handful of billboards go up in certain parts of the country and more recently, the folks at Big Kahuna T-Shirts have picked up the baton. We’ve written already about some of their billboards in Houston and Orlando among other places; now, there is also one near Austin.

To see it in action, all you have to do is head over to Twitter. The idea behind these billboards is of course to get the attention of NBC and other prospective homes, but also spread the word of the movement to say the show to general audiences. If it can help to get a few more people interested in the show, isn’t that worthwhile? It is important to note that there may be some super-casual viewers out there who aren’t even aware of the series’ move to NBC, let alone the fact that it is airing in a week and a half.

Now, it can be hard to gauge how optimistic we should be or what the legitimate odds of a revival really are. After all, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have created major challenges when it comes to public conversations there.

The thing that we are most hopeful about this morning is that we’re close to the writers finally getting a fair deal and soon after that, maybe something similar will happen with the actors. That will at least aid in giving us more commentary on what the future could hold.

(Photo: NBC.)

