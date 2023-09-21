Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 spoilers: Watch the opening now!

We know that we’ve been waiting for Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 to arrive on NBC in just a matter of a week and half. Want to watch the opening for it now?

If you head over to TVLine, you can check out the beginning of the latest batch of episodes featuring Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks. However, this is not the beginning that you would imagine! Instead, it plays out like a sleek spy thriller, and that’s mostly because it is a retelling of a White Knight story by Jin … albeit with a major twist. (At a certain point in the story, let’s just say that characters start to get superpowers.)

There is something that is really fun about this, mostly in terms of how a lot of this feels like a subtle nod to some of Magnum’s work within Suicide Squad in the past. It’s also just a really fun way to get people re-engaged in the show after a break. We are pretty stoked to see where things go from here, but also beyond just that, how we are going to see the relationship evolve with Magnum and Higgins.

Just think in terms of the following: Some previews have already revealed that in this episode, Higgins suspects that she may be pregnant. Meanwhile, TC is recovering from his life-or-death situation in episode 10 and we are also going to have a chance to see, of course, another high-octane case.

Here is your reminder that if you want to see Magnum PI saved again, whether it be at NBC or somewhere else, be sure to watch this episode live or on Peacock the next day! Meanwhile, the first four seasons are available to stream now over on Freevee.

