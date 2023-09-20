Magnum PI season 6 renewal hopes: A billboard in Atlanta

We are just two weeks away now from Magnum PI season 5 returning to NBC — so what better time to talk the season 6 campaign? We do have some more news now on what’s being done behind the scenes — or, to be specific, another billboard in a different part of the country.

Now, let us look a little bit more towards the greater Atlanta area! If you head over to the Twitter of Big Kahuna T-Shirts, you can see that they have funded yet another billboard in the hopes of spreading the word. This comes after their own billboards in Houston and Orlando, and we have seen separate billboards in Florida, New York, and on the West Coast in the past.

The biggest benefit of this is awareness and beyond that, keeping the show front-of-mind for people who are not already diehard fans. We know that a lot of those people are already going to be watching the show, so you do not have to worry as much about some of them continuing to watch.

Billboards certainly help the effort, as do social-media campaigns and first and foremost, viewership. The more that people check out the series live when it airs, the better it is for the future. There still has been no public confirmation by NBC that the show is ending, and that leaves a door open for a last-minute revival there. Of course, it is also possible that we end up seeing the show land somewhere else at some point down the road, as well.

Just go ahead and remember this for a moment here: Freevee recently acquired the first four seasons of the show and if a streamer was to save them, this one makes a good bit of sense. Remember that they already have Bosch: Legacy on the air, and we do think there are some tonal similarities there.

For now, let’s keep crossing our fingers! We absolutely think that there are so many more stories worth telling within this world…

