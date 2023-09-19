Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 spoilers: New ‘Hit and Run’ details

In just over a couple of weeks, Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 is officially going to arrive on NBC — why not say more now?

For those who are not currently aware, the title for this upcoming episode is “Hit and Run,” and that may be tied in some ways to a story at the heart of the story — most likely one tied to Magnum and Higgins. Now, we do know already that this is an episode that will feature a possible pregnancy for Juliet, and we will have to wait and see if that is actually the case.

So what else are you going to see here? Well, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 synopsis with other insight on what’s ahead:

10/04/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Magnum and Higgins go to work for a dangerous and controversial client. Kumu and Shammy help move TC to a veterans’ rehab facility. Rick flirts with a woman who works at the marina.

The story for TC in particular here lays the groundwork for what is going to be a huge part of the remainder of this season. After all, it does still remain to be seen if he is going to be able to recover fully from what happened in episode 10. Even if his life is very-much different after the fact, we don’t think that will stop Stephen Hill’s character from doing whatever it is that he wants to. This should be a really powerful story for him, and one that we personally are already looking forward to. How in the world can we not?

Just remember, though, that whatever happens in episode 11 will also set the stage for the nine more that follow. We’re sure that there is also some additional arc that is going to surface here…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Magnum PI, including some of our hopes about a possible season 6

What do you most want to see moving into Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 over on NBC?

Have any particular story hopes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







