Magnum PI season 6 renewal hopes: Another Florida billboard

We know the quest to make a Magnum PI season 6 happen is ongoing and today, we have what we would consider to be pretty great news. For the second straight day, we are able to report on another billboard popping up in a certain part of the United States!

Yesterday, we wrote about a billboard highlighting the #SaveMagnumPI campaign that was located in Houston, Texas. Now, the same folks at Big Kahuna T-Shirts have funded another one in Orlando, Florida. To see evidence of that, check out this post on Twitter.

If you have been following this campaign closely over the past several weeks, then you will know that this is not the first billboard we have seen in Orlando in an effort to save the show. Meanwhile, we’ve also seen some in both New York and Southern California. This has been from the start a national effort, and we do tend to think it will continue to be that way over the course of the next several weeks — or until we get something more definite on the future.

For now, where things stand is rather simple, as there were reports from the summer that season 5 was going to be the final one for the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series. However, at the same exact time NBC has not promoted the second half of this season like it is the end of the road. Either they are considering their options, or they are just trying to give the producers leeway to find a home elsewhere. That remains hard to say.

However, no matter what transpires here, it is clear that this process will take some time. For now, the top priority within this industry has to be ensuring that all writers and actors are able to be paid fairly, and that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes come to a close. After that, there could at least be more opportunities for discussion.

