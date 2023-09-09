Magnum PI season 5 episode 12: First look at ‘Three Bridges’

We know that a little bit as been made already about Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 premiering on October — and understandably so. It’s been a long time coming! Also, remember that there are teasers out there suggesting that Higgins may be pregnant. We will have to wait and see what is happening there but for the sake of this article, let’s look a little bit past that and onto episode 12, which carries with it the title of “Three Bridges.”

So what can we say about this one right now? Well, there are a few first-look photos over at SpoilerTV, and what’s actually interesting about them is that there are no actual images of Jay Hernandez or Perdita Weeks from this episode yet. There is one with Kumu bringing a plant to someone who could be Higgins, but we don’t think there’s enough confirmation of anything there as of yet. Rest assured, though, that the characters will almost certainly have a role to play here. Don’t they always?

As for what else these images give away, there is one of TC that proves further that he will still be recovering from the near-death situation he found himself in during episode 10. While we do think that he is eventually going to find his way to get better, this is going to take some time. Someone does not magically leap out of a hospital bed and go back to their former self! For Stephen Hill at least, we do tend to think that this will set the stage for a great performance.

While you prepare for both episode 11 and episode 12, here is your reminder that technically, the reports are that this is the final season. If you want to ensure that this is not the case, be sure to watch live, stream past seasons on Freevee, watch the first half of season 5 on Peacock, and do whatever you can to recommend it to your friends! Every little bit helps…

