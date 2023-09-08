Magnum PI season 6 revival hopes: Another billboard campaign

With us now being less than a month away from the return of Magnum PI to NBC, why not discuss the renewal campaign further?

Over the past couple of weeks, we feel like we’ve outlined what is a pretty unusual situation in regards to the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks show. The network has not said anything to indicate that this is the final season in their promotion for the second half of season 5, but there were those reports from earlier this summer indicating that it is. Either NBC is trying to give themselves some wiggle room depending on how season 5B performs, they are trying to avoid backlash, or this is giving the producers a better opportunity to shop the show elsewhere. It is hard to say from the outside looking in.

What we can go ahead and say here is that we’ve got yet another billboard that has surfaced in another part of the country — this time Houston, Texas! You can see it over in action on Twitter (thanks to Big Kahuna T-Shirts), and this follows campaigns on the East and West Coast. We’ve already seen things everywhere from California to New York to even Florida, and there could be even more coming from the fandom in due time!

The most effective thing about the billboards remains quite simple: They work in order to ensure people keep talking about the show and that the interest remains there for more of it. Honestly, it feels like this is the perfect time for a show like Magnum PI to be on the air, especially since viewers are looking for escapism and a little bit of lighthearted entertainment here and there.

The best things to do right now

For starters, continue to promote and discuss the show on social media! Also, watch the first four seasons on Freevee if you are in a region where it is available — or, check out season 5 on Peacock. When the show returns on October 4, that’s another chance to watch live and spread the word.

What do you think the chances are of a Magnum PI season 6 revival at this point?

