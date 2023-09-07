Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 preview: Key ‘Hit and Run’ scene

We know that we technically have to wait a little while longer to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 arrive on NBC, but why not discuss a few new things along the way?

First and foremost, let’s note some episode titles: “Hit and Run” on October 4 and following that, “Three Bridges” as episode 12. These hours will help to set the stage for what lies ahead, and we do have further confirmation thanks to the newly-released photos for “Hit and Run” that this is the episode where Higgins tells Magnum that she may be pregnant.

Was it fair to assume that this was the case previously? Sure, but you know what happens when you assume all the time — personally, we just think that you could have drawn some sort of assumption here that this was just being used to hype the entire second part of the season. Instead, this big question is the sort of thing meant to get you hooked in the early going — and we will see exactly what happens after the fact. If nothing else, the possibility of a Magnum / Higgins baby will have the two thinking more and more about their future. They have dangerous jobs, so can they keep doing them in the way in which they are?

Rest assured that over the next few weeks, we anticipate a few more previews all about what the future could hold for Magnum, Higgins, and just about everyone else. We are also curious to see if NBC is ever going to comment further on the future of Magnum PI. None of the promotional material has indicated this is the final season, despite reports from over the summer that it could be. Regardless of if they are keeping the door open or not, there is an opportunity here for us to rally around the show! If the second half of season 5 gets good ratings, who knows what will happen?

For now, let’s just hope that we get a lot of the great content we’ve come to know and love over the years.

(Photo: NBC.)

