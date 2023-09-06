Magnum PI season 5 part 2 sneak peek: Higgins’ big reveal

We know entering Magnum PI season 5 part 2 on NBC that there are a lot of different things to be excited about. Yet, one stands out more than most: The notion that Higgins may be pregnant! It is something that was revealed in the first teaser for what lies ahead, and we have a little more context now courtesy of the network.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full sneak peek where Perdita Weeks’ character tells Magnum (Jay Hernandez) that she is “late.” At first, he misunderstands her, which really isn’t that much of a shock since the idea of being a parent is probably not his mind that much as of right now. However, when she repeats it you can start to see the wheels turning a little bit.

Regardless of whether or not Juliet is actually expecting, we do think that this is the sort of Magnum PI story that will force these characters to really think about their future like never before. Where do they see themselves in a few years’ time? Obviously, the partnership that they have is fruitful and lucrative, but they want something out of life beyond that! They clearly care about each other, but being parents is a whole new level of commitment. The same goes for a possible engagement or marriage, and we know that Juliet had a dream about a proposal (with a dark twist) back in the first half of the season.

Hopefully, we will get some sort of clarity on Higgins’ situation not too long after this reveal happens — can you believe that the show is back in a little less than a month now? We do hope that we also get some level of clarity soon as to whether or not there is any hope for more. We know that the final season reports are out there, but NBC still has not promoted it as such.

Regardless what the future holds, be sure to either watch Magnum PI live or on Peacock shortly after the fact! This will give the show its best possible chance of coming back for more, whether it be at this network or somewhere else. Anything can still happen.

