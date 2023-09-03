Magnum PI season 6: Does Freevee viewing help revival odds?

We feel like there are a lot of questions out there about the potential future of Magnum PI, which includes of course ways to make a season 6 happen. How helpful is it that the first four seasons are now available on Freevee? It does feel like this is a worthy topic to dive into a little bit more.

One of the things that we have heard discussed is whether or not viewership on the Amazon-owned streaming service matters; or, if it matters as much as people watching live on NBC in October or checking out episodes on Peacock. These are complicated questions, mostly because the answers are not always clear or straightforward. With that being said, the most simple answer to give is that 100% viewing across all platforms absolutely does matter, whether it be NBC, Freevee, or Peacock.

While streaming numbers are not disclosed publicly, studios and streamers do have a sense of viewership behind the scenes. If a show gets a ton of streams, it does great improve the chances that more will be made. This is one of the reasons why there could be phone calls about more Suits after the conclusion of the WGA strike. (For those unaware, the USA legal drama blew up on Netflix this summer.)

If one mode of viewership for Magnum PI matters the most, it is probably watching live when the episodes air on NBC this fall. As much as Nielsen’s live+same-day metrics are outdated, it is still something that matters from an advertising perspective and these numbers are released publicly. On the flip side, there are only ten more episodes and with that, only ten more opportunities for the show to get better ratings. In the interim, the best thing to do is to stream old episodes on either of the platforms that were mentioned. Freevee has the first four seasons, whereas Peacock has season 5. These can both be revenue generators for the studio.

At the end of the day, our best advice is simple: If you want to see NBC reverse-course on the cancellation or have another network or streaming pick the show up, watch and tell your friends and family to do the same. Recruit new viewers! This show does have some of the same escapism value that Suits had when it blew up, and there’s no reason to think that it can’t become some big streaming success.

Of course, we’ll have more on the Magnum PI season 6 campaign as we approach the show’s return to NBC.

