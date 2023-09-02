Magnum PI season 5 episode 11: When to expect more specifics

We are almost a month away from seeing Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 arrive on NBC! Can you believe we’re almost there?

It is understandable to feel a little bittersweet about the whole situation with the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series right now. After all, we are in this tricky spot here where it looks like these are the final episodes at the network. They haven’t been promoted that way, but we have to believe reports over the summer until we start to hear otherwise. It is important that you watch these episodes live when they air, or stream them after the fact on Peacock.

(If you want to catch up on some old favorites, remember that the first four seasons of the show are officially on Freevee now — you can watch them all for free!)

So when are we going to learn a little bit more on the midseason premiere in particular? Sure, we’ve seen a promo hyping up some action sequences and the possibility of Higgins being pregnant, but that could be for the entire ten upcoming episodes as opposed to just the premiere. We tend to think that around the middle of the month, NBC will get a few more season 5 episode 11 details out there. That includes a synopsis, and shortly after that we could have a few new photos and some other good stuff.

Our current expectations

We do think that this is going to be the sort of episode that does bring us a little bit further into Magnum and Higgins’ relationship, regardless of if the pregnancy questions come up here or not. Meanwhile, we also tend to think that TC’s recovery will be a big part of things after the near-fatal situation that he found himself in on this past episode. That’s not going to be an easy thing for him to recover from, even if we are hopeful.

Related – Want to see that aforementioned preview for Magnum PI season 5 part 2?

What do you most want to see on Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 when the show comes back?

