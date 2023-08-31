As we get ourselves prepared for Magnum PI season 5 part 2 on NBC on October 4, why not celebrate with a new promo? Some new footage has surfaced online, and it is one that contains a pretty dramatic revelation for one Juliet Higgins.

After all, in the closing seconds of said preview (watch here), Perdita Weeks’ character tells Magnum she is “late.” Is she pregnant? It’s certainly a question that we’re meant to wonder about over the next month or so! It would represent a pretty significant change in both her and Magnum’s life, and it would likely lead to even more conversations about their future. We knew already that things would be getting more serious between the two in season 5B, but we still did not anticipate something like this.

Of course, we will still have to wait for the episodes to air before we know anything for sure here, but beyond this, the promo does also reveal that moving forward, there is also going to be plenty of high-octane action, romance, and everything else you love about the show.

(Quick reminder, though: The 10:00 p.m. timeslot mentioned at the end of the promo is outdated. It is actually going to air at 9:00 for the fall.)

One other interesting thing to note

Once again, there is no mention of this being the final season. You can argue three different things here, and this is probably a topic we’ll discuss more in-depth over the next few weeks: Either NBC doesn’t want to say it to enrage the fanbase, they are contemplating a reversal of their previous decision to cancel it, or they are giving the studios an opportunity to see if there’s another possible home out there. Announcing that this is the end would strip them of that chance.

We’ve said this before, but be sure to watch live and encourage many of your friends to do the same! It is probably going to be a long wait until we get news on a possible revival, in between the SAG-AFTRA / WGA strikes and also the fact that it’s more than a month before we get any more ratings.

