Magnum PI season 6 revival hopes: A path to streaming success

For those of you who had not heard the news already, the past couple of days have been a little more eventful in the Magnum PI world. The Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series is now going to Amazon Freevee under a new streaming deal — or, at least the first four seasons are. Season 5, meanwhile, remains at Peacock.

Why does this matter? Well, for starters, it’s another venue for viewers to check out episodes that range from really fun to surprisingly touching and meaningful. These seasons aired previously on CBS and it’s been a while since they were available as a part of a streaming platform. (The only other way to see them was to purchase them individually, or order DVD sets.) Freevee is a good home — it may not be well-known on the level of a Netflix or a Hulu, but as the name notes, it’s free! It also has some recent success thanks to Jury Duty and Bosch Legacy.

Now that we’ve set the Magnum PI table here, let’s dive into the meal — the reason why these seasons being available matters the most. It has a lot to do with the climate of the industry right now, and also what a lot of viewers may be craving at the moment: Shows that make them smile.

Has the mainstream viewer forgotten something over the past few years that was essential to TV? You can argue so, with the answer being a routine, or characters you get a chance to know over a long period of time. There’s something so comforting about being in that world and having something to watch for the escapism. There is a place for six-episode thrillers, for sure, but they don’t have to monopolize the market. The runaway success of Suits on Netflix is proof-positive that viewers still want blue-sky TV, where you have drama but also a sense of optimism and lighthearteness.

If Magnum PI can find an audience on Freevee with its first few seasons, who knows what the future could hold? Despite NBC’s previous cancellation, streaming numbers alongside solid ratings when the remainder of season 5 airs this fall could do wonders for the future.

The state of the market this fall

Let’s be honest: You aren’t going to get a lot of scripted network shows this fall due to the writers’ strike — otherwise known as the networks, streamers, and studios not allowing the writers to have the fair deal they deserve. The rest of season 5 will stand out further because of that. Will that help? It remains to be seen, but what we continue to do in these pieces is lay the groundwork and/or explain how a revival could happen.

Is there any guarantee? No, but we still get the sense that the interest is there. This is just a time when we, as viewers and supporters, have to be most vocal. It is, after all, harder for writers and actors to do so in the strike environment. This same environment is why news will, more than likely, not be coming out anytime soon. Patience, determination, and of course ohana are all key components to keeping this campaign alive.

