Magnum PI season 5: First four seasons have streaming home!

While you are waiting in order to see Magnum PI season 5 return to NBC in October, we finally have some long-awaited news.

For most of the past several months, one of the most-frustrating things about the Jay Hernandez series is that studios NBCUniversal and CBS had failed to establish a streaming home for the first four seasons. The show’s fifth season to date is currently on Peacock, but this offered no way for new fans to catch up without paying individually for them in some sort of digital or hard-copy format.

Luckily, we are pleased to see that this has changed — and also in a way that we can pretty-easily get behind at the end of the day.

According to TVLine, on September 1 the first four seasons will finally be available, and they are coming to Amazon’s free, ad-supported service Freevee. While we’re sure that some people would have preferred them on Peacock so that they could be there with season 5, this is a really good option. It is a way to get people on board the show without having to pay a cent, and this could be a great way to boost viewership in a time where people are looking for comfort TV.

After all, consider just how much Suits has blown up since arriving on Netflix. We do think that there is a desire for viewers to have this sort of television right now that is fun, engaging, and combines both procedural and serialized elements.

Will this help to get Magnum PI un-canceled?

We would love that, but of course it is far too early to tell. With that being said, Freevee would be a fun home for the series if NBC doesn’t want it back. Remember that they already have Bosch: Legacy, and it does feel like this would be a good companion on some level.

What do you think about the first four seasons finally getting some sort of streaming home?

