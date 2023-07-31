Magnum PI season 6 revival: Our hopes entering August

As we ease ourselves into the month of August, doesn’t it feel like high time for a Magnum PI season 6 check-in? It is probably obvious how so many of us feel about the show, and of course also our desire to see it back even after the NBC cancellation.

So what are the chances that we hear something in the way of news over the next 31 days? Can we have any hope at all here? We think that in the long-term, the answer here is yes. We have seen so many shows be brought back after cancellation over the years, and in so many different ways, that it would be foolish to rule anything out. Magnum PI has already done it once, and there are a lot of other examples including Manifest, Timeless, and even SWAT earlier this year.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we will continue to remind you that any Magnum PI campaign now is more about the long game than the short-term. We’re not entering August with the expectation of some sort of shattering news. After all, we tend to think that there are other priorities that will probably take precedence right now at NBC, given that they already have ten episodes set for the fall. Also, with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA currently on strike, it will be hard to get anyone in the cast to ink new deals right now anyway.

If NBC is interested in bringing the show back, the one thing that they could do in August is put some news out there that they are considering the option — that’s largely all we’d expect. Of course, they could contribute heavily to ending the strikes, and that would be a great benefit to the industry overall. (Pay actors and writers what they deserve!)

So what should viewers / fans do?

That remains simple: Keep the good fight going in whatever way you can, and make sure that NBC knows that you are not going anywhere. We’ve seen Magnum PI fans do so many great things already, whether it be on social media or with billboards all over this country. Keep that going if you can! If the strikes end in the months ahead and the ratings for season 5B are strong, you never know what could be possible…

