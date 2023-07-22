Magnum PI season 6: Jay Hernandez reacts to billboard campaign

One day after the latest billboard in the Magnum PI season 6 campaign arrived in Orlando, we have now heard from the show’s leading man.

In a new post on Twitter this weekend, star and producer Jay Hernandez reacted to the digital billboard by saying, quite simply, that “The Magnum #ohana is the best.” This is the first time that Jay has publicly addressed the show since the cancellation news from last month, but this is another reminder not to take any silence on his part as a lack of interest. After all, a lot of times it can be hard to express what a show or a fandom means to you in just a tweet.

Also, remember this: Sometimes, it can be hard to figure out what to say on social media in this particular instance. You may want to see the show back if you are a performer, but you also don’t want to generate false hope. While we think that the billboard campaigns so far have been smart and effective, NBC has not reacted to any of them publicly so we all remain currently in the dark. We also have to remember that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes remain ongoing, so there is a lot of other stuff going on in general in the entertainment community. If there are things happening right now in regards to the future of Magnum PI, they are likely happening behind the scenes.

The best thing that we can all do from the outside is keep fighting, and know that the cast, crew, and writers are all doing their best to express their full support. We have seen networks reverse their decisions on cancellations before — heck, CBS did it a couple of months ago with SWAT! Anything is still possible when it comes to NBC changing their mind, and that’s without even considering the possibility of other suitors.

As we’ve said in the past, it could be a long wait before any more news comes out, so both patience and perseverance could be keys to success…

