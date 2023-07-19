Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 return date moved to fall

We had a feeling this could be coming over the past few weeks, and now, it’s official: Magnum PI season 5 will return this fall.

Today, NBC issued a revised fall schedule, and within that the Jay Hernandez series was included with a Wednesday, October 4 return date. There are ten episodes remaining for the series, which has already (and unfortunately) been canceled at the network.

Could that change? We will talk more about that in a separate article, but we’ve always taken a never-say-never approach to this sort of thing. Networks can be unpredictable and positive ratings can always cause someone to change their mind!

As for why the show’s return date was bumped up, it is really due to the continuance of the writers’ strike, which is now past the 75-day mark and there is no evidence at present that it is ending in the near future. You can also add to this now the SAG-AFTRA strike, as well. The earliest a lot of typical “fall” shows out there could return is at some point in January or February, and it could be later than that. Magnum PI is going to serve as a way for NBC to still have quality scripted programming on before the end of the year. These episodes have all been filmed, so there is no concern with them as to whether or not they will be able to be wrapped up in time.

We have heard already that there will be a certain amount of closure at the end of season 5, though we also get a sense that there would be room left open for more. We’ll have to cross that bridge when we come to it.

For the time being…

Let’s just hope that the earlier return date means more footage on season 5, and also sooner rather than later. There’s certainly enough shot for new trailers!

