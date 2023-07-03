Magnum PI season 6 renewal hopes: Into the wilderness

There is no denying that the past few days have been relatively eventful within the world of Magnum PI. Just consider everything that happened for a moment here! In the wake of NBC’s shocking cancellation we’ve seen digital billboards on both coasts, plus also multiple social-media trends and continued fan support.

We don’t think there is any doubting the passion that exists within this Ohana — so what will come out of all of it?

Admittedly, we are in a fairly confounding position at this point, which is why we relate it to the wilderness in the title. We could be wandering for many weeks, or find a clearing on the other side of it. The truth is, there’s no real deadline now that cast contracts have presumably expired. If the show gets revived at this point, it will require new deals and that could happen at just about any time. Meanwhile, there’s also no immediate hurry for anyone to pick the show up since there are already ten more installments set to air on NBC. That latter fact is one of the reasons why the best-case scenario is that network reversing their decision. Anyone else who sweeps in would probably want exclusive access to the rest of season 5, in addition to a season 6.

If there are negotiations that happen behind the scenes at this point (nothing is confirmed on that), they may be slow-moving. The top priority for networks and studios right now is probably averting a strike with SAG-AFTRA; it should also be ending the strike with the WGA, but they’ve already dragged their feet on that for two months. Negotiations and renewals can happen during this period, but it takes a lot of concentrated effort.

What can you do in the wilderness?

Still, have your voice heard! It is really the thing that matters the most. We will still bring you updates when there are pertinent things to share. Saving a show is extremely hard; then again, it’s already been done once with Magnum PI. It’s always best to have realistic expectations, but we’ve seen this fandom move mountains before. You never know what could happen again.

Related – Get more news now all about the Magnum PI billboards

How are you feeling now when it comes to a possible Magnum PI season 6?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







