Magnum PI season 6 renewal campaign lands in Times Square

Is today turning out to be one of the best campaign days ever for Magnum PI season 6? You can make the case for it!

Eight days have passed now since NBC made the shocking decision to cancel the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series. There are still ten more episodes to air, but when production wrapped months ago, there was a real sense of optimism that the series would be back for more. Their new network home had promoted them extensively, and have even been airing repeats on multiple nights since the hiatus first began. There was little reason to think that we’d be here … and yet, here we are.

If there is one thing that we’ve known about the Magnum PI fandom over the past year-plus, though, it is that they are resilient as they come. They continue to fight, and that includes a digital billboard officially arriving in Times Square late this afternoon / early evening on the East Coast. If you head over here, you can see the message to save the show loud and clear. It is similar to the one on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles earlier today.

The message here at this point is pretty simple: Fans are willing to put their time and money into making sure that the show comes back. Will it? That’s where things do get a bit more ambiguous. We know that this is a really uncertain time for television in general, but we don’t think the writers’ strike or negotiations with the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA have to be some impediment. (Everyone involved in those discussions just wants their fair share and long-term stability.)

NBC once believed in this show, so why not do so again? What about a streaming service out there? The best thing that we can do as viewers / supporters is to just cross our fingers and hold out hope. It’s going to be a matter of 1) finding an interested party and then 2) at this point, making sure everyone gets on board. We’ve yet to hear publicly that there are major discussions going on to bring the show back, but you never know what a little support can do.

How hopeful are you that we will see a Magnum PI season 6 at some point?

(Photo: NBC.)

