Magnum PI season 6 renewal campaign: More billboard news!

Yesterday we made it clear that the Magnum PI season 6 campaign was spanning the country, with multiple billboards going up on both the East and West Coast.

So for this fine Saturday, how about an update? If you head over to the link here (thanks to the Magnum PI Podcast), you can see the digital billboard that went up on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. It is about as prime a location that you’re going to find in the greater Hollywood area, and it makes the message rather clear: No one within the Magnum PI community is going to be giving up without a fight.

Later today, the plan is currently for a billboard to appear in Times Square in New York City starting at around 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. We should note that it will be a part of a rotation that goes on for several hours, and there is a live stream for some of what’s going on there over at this link. Fingers crossed, we’ll be back with an update later in the day.

Now that we’ve shared that info, let’s get to one of the big questions we know a lot of people have…

Why is this happening?

Well, the answer to that is rather simple: This is an attempt to get either NBC to reverse their decision to cancel the show after the upcoming ten episodes or to get another network / streaming service interested in the show. Will it work? That remains to be seen. It was essential to getting NBC to pick up the show in the first place after it was canceled by CBS.

Over the past week, we’ve tried to spread the message that NBC un-canceling the show is the most likely scenario, and we may need to be patient over the next few weeks to see what happens amidst all the uncertainty within this industry. There’s never a reason to lose hope, largely because we’ve seen so many crazy things happen in a decade-plus of covering this industry.

For now, what we can say is that Magnum PI brought NBC ratings that they haven’t seen in years on Sunday night, and they’ve continued to promote it in repeats. All of this is what makes their cancellation decision all the more baffling.

