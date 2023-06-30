Magnum PI season 6: Fans create new billboards to save show!

One week has now passed since the shocking news that NBC is not picking up Magnum PI for a season 6. So what are the fans doing in response?

Well, let’s just say that they are doing what they’ve always done: Put their absolute everything into ensuring that their favorite show gets saved! That includes getting some new digital billboards up in an effort to get more episodes of the Jay Hernandez series. This is something that they did in the past following CBS’ cancellation, which led to NBC picking the show up. NBC before the season 5 premiere then used similar billboards in Times Square almost as a thank-you; it felt like a pretty smart campaign at the time. Then, they canceled the show and now, all of it feels frustrating.

What’s going on today is actually a multi-pronged approach to getting the show saved. There are billboards in Times Square as of this writing (we’ll link to something more once there is an update online), and there is more coming up later in the day elsewhere. We’ll come back with more news about that.

We don’t think that you needed some sort of further reminder that Magnum PI fans are some of the most passionate out there, but consider this one. This is the sort of move designed to ensure that either NBC picks up the show for more, or gets another prospective network or streaming service interested. If nothing else, we wonder if it’s the sort of thing that could lead to the cast contracts being extended — June 30 is actually the typical deadline to ensure that some of this stuff happens.

Obviously, we’d love the show to be around as long as possible but if nothing else, it would be nice for the cast and crew to work on something they knew was the final season in advance. That way, everyone involved could have some measure of closure.

It’s always nice to have a little hope, right? Anything is always possible in the world of TV.

Related – See some other news on the future of Magnum PI, including why NBC made the decision they did in the first place

Are you still hoping for a Magnum PI season 6 renewal / revival somewhere?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some more information that you will not want to miss.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







