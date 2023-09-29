Is Fire Country new tonight over on CBS? We probably don’t have to say it, but the demand at this point is pretty darn high. The season 1 cliffhanger, after all, was insane, and this is pretty often the time in which we get to see new episodes on the air.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in with a hearty dose of bad news: There is no new installment on the air tonight. Not only that, but there is also not another episode coming for quite some time. The good news is that the WGA strike is over and because of that, we can at least say that the writers are going to be working on scripts in the weeks ahead to resolve that big, Bode-centric cliffhanger.

Yet, the SAG-AFTRA strike remains ongoing and while we hope that there’s a chance it will be ending in the near future, there is no way to say that for sure! Instead, we’re just in this spot where we have to sit back and see exactly when that concludes and the actors get a fair deal in the way in which the writers did.

For now, we would say to cross your fingers and hope that Fire Country season 2 filming can happen at some point in November; if we see things get there, we do at least think there’s a chance that we could see the show come back around February. A 10-13 episode season could very much still be in play.

Remember that in the meantime, why not recommend the show to your friends? The more that is done to spread the word on the future, the better off all of us are going to be in the end.

