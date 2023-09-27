Fire Country season 2: Good news for eventual premiere date!

As we do prepare ourselves for an eventual Fire Country season 2 over on CBS, can we rejoice in some good news? Let’s just say that we are personally more than happy to do so.

In particular, we are doing that through the lens of what we’ve just learned over the past few days about the WGA strike and the end of it. Ever since late May, the entire creative team has been unable to work on any scripts for the next chapter of the Max Thieriot series, but they finally received the fair deal that they have been working so hard in order to receive. With that, they can concentrate on stories while the SAG-AFTRA strike continues on. Our hope is that by the end of October, there will be a fair contract there and after the fact, filming can kick off at some point in November.

So when it comes to the writers’ room, we tend to think that the top priority for Fire Country season 2 is pretty darn clear at this point — doesn’t have to be? Our feeling is that the writers are going to be working to best figure out how much longer Bode is going to stay behind bars after the emotional sacrifice he made in the season 1 finale. It is a move that fits his character, but it may also befuddle everyone he’s close to. His parents have to struggle with the idea that he has been using, which actually isn’t true. We don’t think Gabriela believes him, but is there a way to help?

Now, we would be stunned in the event this Fire Country cliffhanger was resolved right away, but we do think that this material is something that will be unpacked and dissected slowly over time. Rest assured, we are more than excited to see that! Hopefully, we will around February, which is where we estimate a premiere date at present.

Also, we’re still hoping for somewhere between 10-13 episodes, since this would at least allow the creative team to tell more of a full story.

What do you most want to see moving into the Fire Country season 2 premiere?

At this point, when do you think we will see it? Be sure to share below, and also come back for other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

