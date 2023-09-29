Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 5: Is Paulie dead?

We knew that Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 5 took many lives; was Paulie one of them?

Well, we don’t really need to beat around the bush here and make things any more complicated. Let’s just present the facts as they currently are. Paulie is gone, as the character met his demise around the midway point of the episode. This happened amidst the same shootout that eventually led to Vic killing Walter Flynn, and all if happened slightly ahead of schedule. This was all tied to Claudia deciding to not warn her brother about it, thinking that his death would also lead to her getting the control that she desired.

With both Paulie and Walter now gone, it is clear that the stage is set for total chaos. What in the world is Claudia going to do now? She has perhaps a little bit of control, but is fully unaware of the fact that Vic knows what she was trying to do. He wants revenge, and the way in which to do that is to work with the feds on an immunity deal — if he can infiltrate the CBI and take down Tommy, he will get what he wants … and that includes Claud going to prison.

It will be weird moving forward in Power Book IV: Force without some of these characters, especially since you can say that Paulie was a big part of season 1. However, these aren’t the only changes that we saw in this episode, given that we also saw Tommy and JP work to ensure that D-Mac got a fresh start somewhere else in the hopes that he would be safe there. Also, in the hopes that there would not be any more drama for the family at large.

For now, we will at least say that this was one of the better episodes of the season. It’s hard to feel anything otherwise.

