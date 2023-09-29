Big Brother 25: Where is Jared Fields’ extended interview?

Following tonight’s Big Brother 25 episode, are you looking for the extended interview with the eliminated Jared Fields? If so, we more than understand and are happy to help.

With that in mind, let’s just start with a quick take on Jared’s game, shall we? There was actually a little while where he was in a good spot and had figured out how to tow the line between multiple alliances. However, he also got too confident at times and won Head of Household at a time he really didn’t need to. He exposed his allegiances and ultimately, the showmance with Blue probably put a target on his back more than the big secret with his mom. Jared ultimately was his own worst enemy in the house, though, and that was his undoing.

We saw Jared get very-much emotional on multiple occasions in his interview with Julie Chen Moonves, and she noted that there is more coming. So where can you see the rest of the interview? Think the official Instagram page for the show at some point on Friday. We’re not sure how much more will be illuminated through that, mostly because it was pretty obvious where Jared stood for most of the past week.

Now, moving forward, isn’t it clear where almost everyone stands? Well, we do certainly feel like the last week in the house was pretty darn annoying, mostly because 1) almost nothing happened and 2) there was very little to talk about game-wise because of it. With competitions, we sure hope that some of this changes — a little bit of gameplay actually does go a long way.

What did you think about Jared Fields overall within Big Brother 25?

(Photo: CBS.)

