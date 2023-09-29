Is Lucien Cambric leaving Power Book IV: Force, D-Mac?

We knew that Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 5 was going to deliver some pretty important stuff for the character of D-Mac. After all, consider what happened at the end of episode 4 when it comes to Seamus. The character is super-young and following that shooting, everything in his life was about to fall apart. This is one of the reasons why Tommy made the move that he did, even if it was one that D-Mac hated with every fabric of his being.

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that after being captured, his and JP’s nephew found himself starting completely over at a youth academy, a place that also apparently includes horses and some other livestock. What’s going on here? Well, it’s not all that complicated. Tommy and JP are sending him out of the city where he can’t get in trouble and try to better his life. They know that he’s incredibly smart and he has a bright future ahead of him. This is them acting trying to get him to escape this life.

Will this happen? Well, we do think there’s still a chance D-Mac comes back and that we see Lucien Cambric again, mostly because we know from Tariq that being away at school doesn’t always fix things. That’s where he first started getting into things with Brayden! Yes, this is the best chance the kid has where he won’t get arrested or killed.

What makes this D-Mac twist all the more interesting is Tommy and JP’s decision to not actually tell Kate the truth about here he is, making it seem like they actually did something far more nefarious to him. Sure, JP struggled with keeping the secret, but there is a reason for it: Had they actually told the truth, it would have led to a position where she went off looking for him. That’s not something they could afford.

Still, isn’t this the best episode of Force this season? Hard to think of it any differently right now.

