Is Tommy Flanagan leaving Power Book IV: Force following the events of this week’s episode, and is Walter Flynn gone for good?

Well, in a way, you can say that the big moment tonight was one that we saw coming for a long time here, and for many reasons. Take, for starters, the simple fact that the guy was already sick. Also, he was really terrible at maintaining allies, even within his own family. He constantly belittled his daughter and would never stay consistent with his son. Vic still remained his blind spot, though, since he constantly brought him back in even when he wasn’t that competent. It was Vic who pulled the trigger on him, ending at least the Flynn family within its current form.

So what does any of this mean moving forward? Well, let’s just say that just about everything within this world is going to change, and we have to be prepared for that. The Flynn family dynamics are obviously going to be different, and that’s even provided that Claudia survives. Given what happened with Liliana at the end of this past season, it still feels clear that she may have a confrontation with Tommy Egan coming.

If we were to put everything in pretty simple terms, though, let’s just say this: We got in Power Book IV: Force tonight an episode that really is one of the most important we’ve ever seen and honestly, it was about time. If there is one thing that this show should never do, it is keep things constant for too long.

Now, so many different pieces are up in the air, and that may still even be the case for Tommy as he tries to get more control of the North Side.

