The Golden Bachelor premiere: Matt James’ mom Patty eliminated

We knew entering The Golden Bachelor premiere that there was one familiar face in Matt James’ mother Patty. He was previously the lead of his own season of The Bachelor, and we wondered how much that would be brought up or mentioned during the hour.

It is true that Patty’s famous son was addressed during the show, but briefly and, ironically, that was all we saw of her. She got almost no airtime over the course of the hour-long episode and then, she was sent home. This was proof that this show is not about just connecting itself to the rest of the franchise; it is about allowing Gerry having a chance to operate this journey more or less on his own terms.

Ultimately, there are some interesting women on the show. He clearly likes Faith and Theresa, but we also think that he is keeping his options open for everyone else, as well. He comes across like someone who is trying really hard to be sensitive to the needs and wants of all of the people who are taking part in the show and yet, at the same time, there will be only one final rose. He will have to make some heartbreaking choices along the way.

Tonight, Gerry did note that the rose ceremony was the part of the show he was dreading the most, while also being very self-aware that it is only going to get worse from here on out. We just hope that he is prepared for that, just like we hope that he is prepared to fall in love and deal with all of the nerves and emotions that come with this at the end of the day.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

