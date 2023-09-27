The Golden Bachelor spoilers: Gerry Turner on possible drama

As we prepare for the premiere for The Golden Bachelor on ABC tomorrow night, we know that it will be a kinder, gentler version of the franchise. With all of the contestants plus lead Gerry Turner being between the ages of 60 and 75, there is a very different vibe to how the process plays out. This is less about causing drama and more about legitimately trying to find true love.

Also, we tend to think that most people in this world have faced real adversity within their lives — the last thing that they’re going to do is get themselves too stressed out about something that happens on a reality TV show.

So was there any major argument at all that happened during the show? Let’s just say that a lot of that really depends on how you define “major.” There might have been a disagreement at some point, but it does not evolve into anything that is going to shatter the internet into pieces. In an interview with Good Morning America, Turner reveals that the biggest thing that happened was just an argument that seemed to originate based on what someone said about a date. There’s a chance it could be a miscommunication, or just a case of heightened emotions where everyone is really trying to think that they’re crafting their own love story.

Rather than being too nasty or negative, though, we really think the idea behind The Golden Bachelor is to make it more positive and uplifting. Given that these episodes are only an hour as opposed to the typical two we get from this franchise, our general feeling is that the producers are going to really focus more on fun, the contestants, and of course all of their stories.

Who knows? There could even be a Golden Bachelorette after the fact!

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on The Golden Bachelor — what lies ahead here?

What do you most want to see from The Golden Bachelor when it premieres?

Sound off now in the comments! Also, be sure to keep coming back to make sure you do not miss any other updates.

Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







