The Golden Bachelor episode 1 spoilers: A story of self-discovery?

One week from Thursday, ABC is going to bring The Golden Bachelor episode 1 on the air — so how will Gerry’s journey kick off?

First and foremost, we should note here that while Gerry Turner is the lead, this is as much the story of the women as anyone. That is a big part of what makes every season of The Bachelor notable, and that is not going to be changing as we move into the eight episodes that are coming. The premiere of course will be night one with the limos. Unfortunately, we know already that it will be rushed a little bit more than your standard first night at the mansion, and that is due mostly to the fact that this is only a one-hour premiere. There just isn’t that much time to really cast a ton of spotlights, at least in the early going.

To get a few more details about the premiere, go ahead and check out the extended The Golden Bachelor episode 1 synopsis below:

For the first time in Bachelor franchise history, 22 incredible women in the prime of their lives will roll up their stockings and step into the spotlight, hoping to find lasting love with Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner. Ranging in age from 60 to 75, these accomplished golden ladies will take time away from their established home lives, friends and family, in the quest to rediscover love – and perhaps even themselves – in the process.

We actually really like the latter statement especially, given that it implies that even if some of these contestants do not end up finding love at the end of this journey, they may still be able to learn something more about themselves — and we do think that there is something rather great about that.

Related – Want to learn a little bit more about Gerry leading into The Golden Bachelor premiere?

What are you the most excited to see right now leading into The Golden Bachelor episode 1?

Sound off right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







