The Golden Bachelor video: See a new Gerry Turner Q&A!

With the premiere of The Golden Bachelor coming to ABC in a little more than a week, why not discuss a new Gerry Turner Q&A? We know that he is the new lead for this season and with that in mind, we tend to think that there’s a lot of fun stuff we’re going to learn about him.

If you head over to the link here, you can see Gerry talk about some of his interests. This is a guy who loves adventure more than relaxing, and he also gets really nervous when it comes to a woman inviting them over to her place. He also expresses some of what he likes about getting older, which is definitely something that will be a recurring theme over the course of the season. Our advice is to just go ahead and prepare for that accordingly over the course of the season.

Now, by the end of the fall, we hope that Gerry will find the person whose interests align with his own. We actually do have a better sense of what he wants out of this than most other leads at this point. After all, we are looking here at a man who is hoping to find someone who keeps him active and engaging in life, and someone who feels like they have a lot that they want to do. There are 22 women on this season aged 60-75, and all of them could be excited to get to know Gerry further.

Now, let’s just hope that this season lives up to all of the hype, which will allow this show to be really sweet, sentimental, but also dramatic here and there. It could be similar to the original show, but it has a few other differences at the same exact time.

What do you most want to see moving into The Golden Bachelor premeire?

