The Golden Bachelor premiere spoilers: Why only an hour?

We suppose that there are some questions out there entering The Golden Bachelor premiere on ABC later this month, and let’s start with something simple: The schedule. Why is the beginning of Gerry Turner’s journey only an hour?

Now, let’s make it clear that we are not one of those people who tends to think that every episode of this franchise needs to be some sort of massive two or even three-hour affair. However, if there is one meant to be this long, it really should be the first night! The synopsis below indicates why:

Twenty-two incredible women, ranging in age from 60 to 75, step into the spotlight in the hope of finding lasting love with golden bachelor Gerry Turner.

Are we really going to be able to give all of these women a chance to actually stand out over the course of an hour? To us, it honestly feels unlikely — the best thing that we can probably hope for is that somewhere around eight or ten of them have their moment in the sun and that’s it.

In general, though, the shorter run times for this season are a reminder that in the end, ABC doesn’t want to put too many expectations that a show like this geared towards older contestants is going to have a lot of drama. Also, it’s a new idea and they don’t know how the viewership will fare! They are also devoted two hours later that same night to Bachelor in Paradise and when you consider both the number of contestants it has and the likelihood of drama, its two-hour spot makes a good bit of sense.

Now, we do wonder if this changes in the end that The Golden Bachelor does end up generating some great numbers…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

