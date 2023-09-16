The Golden Bachelor spoilers: Preview features night one arrivals

We are less than two weeks away now from the premiere of The Golden Bachelor over at ABC; with that, most likely, comes many more previews! The latest one has surfaced this week via the network, and it shows more footage of where Gerry Turner’s journey begins — and, of course, there is a lot to be excited about with that!

Gerry has already shown himself in various interviews to be a likable guy and a really fascinating lead for this show. He is someone who has an emotional backstory due to what he has gone through but at the same time, is as eager and interested in finding love again as one can be. He seems open to the journey, and that sentiment seems to be shared by most of the women.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a full preview for what lies ahead here. It is one that gives you a small sense of what some of the women are bringing to the table, and there does seem to be a real kindness to a lot of the contestants. These night one arrivals feel incredibly genuine, which makes some sense given that most people know who they are long before they turn 60. They’ve already lived a lot of life, and that is very different from a lot of the standard Bachelor contenders, who are often between the ages of 23 and 28. Sure, we’ll get a few contestants in their thirties every season, but that feels like the exception more than the norm.

Do we think that there could be some dramatic moments? Sure, but we honestly think that this will be more of a season of stories than anything else. Also, we are pretty curious already to learn if we are going to get The Golden Bachelorette after the fact. If there is a popular-enough contestant here, would you rule that out?

For now, let’s hope for some romance, and also a journey that feels really fascinating from start to finish.

