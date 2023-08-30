The Golden Bachelor: Matt James’ mom among Gerry Turner cast

This morning the long-awaited cast was revealed for The Golden Bachelor — so who is going to try and win Gerry Turner’s heart?

Even before the cast was officially revealed, we had a reasonably good sense of a few things. For starters, there were going to be fewer women this season as opposed to the 25-30 we tend to get on standard seasons of the show. (Today, it was announced there are 22.) Also, everyone was going to be over 60. The franchise clearly does want to stick with the “golden” theme for a lot of the contestants. Beyond that, the parameters were pretty open!

You can see the full list of women taking part below — they come from all over the country and have a ton of different careers. Also, one of them in Patty is actually the mother of former lead Matt James! Surprised?

Anna, 61, a retired nutritionist from Summit, N.J.

April, 65, a therapist from Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Christina, 73, a retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, Calif.

Edith, 60, a retired realtor from Downey, Calif.

Ellen, 71, a retired teacher from Delray Beach Fla.

Faith, 60, a high school teacher from Benton City, Wash.

Jeanie, 65, a retired project manager from Estill Springs, Tenn.

Joan, 60, a private school administrator from Rockland, Md.

Kathy, 70, a retired educational consultant from Austin, Texas

Leslie, 64, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minn.

Maria, 60, a health and wellness director from Teaneck, N.J.

Marina, 60, an educator from Los Angeles, Calif.

Nancy, 60, a retired interior designer from Alexandria, Va.

Natascha, 60, a pro-aging coach and midlife speaker from New York City, N.Y.

Pamela, 75, a retired salon owner from Aurora, Ill.

Patty, 70, a retired real estate professional from Durham, N.C.

Peggy, 69, a dental hygienist from East Haven, Conn.

Renee, 67, a former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader from Middleton, Wis.

Sandra, 75, a retired executive assistant from Doraville, Ga.

Susan, 66, a wedding officiant from Aston, Penn.

Sylvia, 64, a public affairs consultant from Los Angeles, Calif.

Theresa, 69, a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, N.J.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

