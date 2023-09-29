The Golden Bachelor: Faith gets Gerry’s First Impression Rose

Who received the first impression rose on tonight’s The Golden Bachelor premiere? We were beyond excited to find out!

First of all, let’s begin by just noting that the women this season are fun, exciting, and have their own stories to tell. Sure, the first five minutes of the premiere were enough to make people cry, but there were some lighthearted moments moving forward. The women were pretty supportive of each other and beyond that, Gerry Turner made it clear that he was game for just about anything. This was legitimately fun!

Now, let’s get back to the matter at hand in the aforementioned rose. There were a few candidates for that but, for us, one of the top ones was pretty obvious in Theresa. She had that really memorable introduction with Gerry on her 70th birthday, she got a birthday cupcake … but she didn’t get the rose.

Instead, Gerry ended up giving the rose to Faith, who rode in on a motorcycle, performed for him on the guitar, and gave him a lot of undivided attention. We think that all of these little things mattered to him, and their moment on the other side of it was really sweet.

Does this mean Faith gets the final rose?

Hardly, but we would say that both Theresa and Faith are top contenders at this point to be around long-term. It feels pretty clear that Gerry wants to be with someone who makes him laugh and has a real zest for life and having big experiences. So long as these things continue to matter to him greatly, we think certain women who mimic those qualities are going to rise to the top of his mind.

What did you think about the premiere of The Golden Bachelor over at ABC?

Do you think he handed out the first impression rose to the right person? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

