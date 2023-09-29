Gen V season 1 premiere: Is Professor Brink dead?

If there is one thing to say about the Gen V premiere in great confidence, it is this: The show held nothing back! Is Professor Brink dead after just one episode?

Well, here is how Clancy Brown’s character was set up. He was introduced as one of the most renowned members of the faculty at Godolkin University, someone who taught crimefighting to some of the most decorated members of The Seven. He is someone Marie Moreau was desperate to learn from at any cost. Unfortunately, he was also someone who didn’t make it out of the first episode alive after he was killed by Golden Boy.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on GEN V!

Is there any chance that Brink is still alive? Well, did you see how he was killed?! It is hard to imagine there being any way that he is magically brought back, but there is a certain irony to the spin-off for The Boys killing off its most well-known star in the very first episode. It does make it clear that times are changing rapidly at Godolkin and odds are, Brink’s death is going to be tied in to some other big stuff happening over the rest of the season.

Just also remember this: Brink is not even the only character on the show to be killed off in the premiere. We also lost Golden Boy! While seeing Brown exit so soon may be tougher when you think about star power, Luke had been established as one of the more important characters within the Gen V world. We don’t think that it was all that crazy at all to think that this character could be sticking around at least for a certain percentage of the season.

Related – How does Gen V connect to what we have seen on The Boys?

Are you still shocked that Professor Brink was killed off during the Gen V series premiere?

Are you at least glad to see Clancy Brown on the show? Share in the comments and after you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







