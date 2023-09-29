Gen V season 1 premiere: Is Golden Boy (Luke) really dead?

We had a pretty good feeling that the Gen V series premiere was going to deliver some pretty big surprises. Somehow, though, what we got managed to surpass many of them. The first episode definitely had some exciting moments, but some of them culminated with the most explosive ending we could have imagined.

After all, we had anticipated that Luke a.k.a. Golden Boy was going to be the show’s version of Homelander. Think about it like this: He was the #1 student at Godolkin University, and someone with exceptional powers and a bright future potentially with The Seven. However, there were also a lot of demons he was wrestling with, and that includes the mystery of what happened at “The Woods.” All of this led to the character snapping, and then the violent altercation that followed. Professor Brink is gone, and Golden Boy exploded in the sky.

So is this really the end for this character within the Gen V world? Given that this is a show about superpowers, we don’t think it is the craziest thing in the world to imagine that certain people would find a way to come back from the dead. This could happen here; however, Golden Boy does not show up in any of the first three episodes that debuted today.

Personally, we do think it is best at this point if the deaths stick, mostly from the vantage point of working in order to ensure that there are a lot of people discussing this moment the rest of the way. It signifies that nobody is safe!

What do you think about the death of Golden Boy on the Gen V series premiere?

Do you think that there is any way he comes back before the end of the season? Share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back to get other updates that you don’t want to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

