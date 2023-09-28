When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 10: New romantic tease?

What else is coming on the romance department moving into When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 10? Another episode is days away, and we can only hope that it continues to offer up some sort of surprise.

As for who is at the center of this one, you don’t have to look any further than Mike Hickam. He is someone who has had a little bit of an under-the-radar romantic arc as of late, and that could be continuing as he debates asking Mei whether or not she wants to go with him to the ball.

If you head over here, you can get confirmation that this story is happening courtesy of the official When Calls the Heart Twitter account. There is a lot of great stuff that could be coming here and yet, we also come bearing more questions. Take, for starters, what really happened with Mei and Nathan, given that this storyline seemed to stall out before we got a Nathan / Faith arc and now, we have an arc of Nathan and seemingly nobody at all.

Or, is it nobody? There is still that strange cliffhanger ending with Henry and Elizabeth from this past week that will make people wonder if Erin Krakow’s character has feelings for the Mountie. We don’t want to read too much into yet, since this could just be the show’s way of continuing to get us to watch. Nonetheless, we are obviously meant to be thinking about it!

In regards to Mei and Hickam, there is obviously something that could be building here. Regardless of what Amanda Wong’s character says regarding the Governor’s ball, we don’t necessarily think the story is going to be over anytime soon.

