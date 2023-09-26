When Calls the Heart season 10 video: Elizabeth’s wedding dress

As you prepare for When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 10 this weekend, we’ve got a huge preview to dive into! This is an opportunity for all Elizabeth / Lucas fans to rejoice the fact that we are another step closer to their eventual wedding; after all, her wedding dress has come in!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a really fun sneak preview in which Erin Krakow’s character, alongside Rosemary, find out that her wedding dress has arrived and with that, they have to transport it across Hope Valley without her fiancé seeing it. We know it’s tradition that you can’t see the bride in her wedding dress before the wedding day, but they are clearly taking that to the next level here!

The reason this scene is so important is that it goes beyond the slapstick humor that you have of watching Elizabeth and Rosemary try to avoid showing off the dress to anyone, even people like Faith who wouldn’t spread word about it at all. Instead, we think it’s worth noting just how excited Elizabeth still seems to be about the wedding; this doesn’t look like a woman who has second thoughts about marrying Lucas, which we think was a suspicion that came out thanks to Henry at the end of this past episode.

Based on how she’s behaving here, plus early details out there about the finale, our feeling instead is that Henry was mistaken about why she was struggling so much over the idea of Nathan being in danger. She does really care about him as a friend, and the other pain she felt was residual pain towards Jack. It was not because she was viewing Nathan the same way as a romantic partner. We do still think this needs to be explained, though, as otherwise, you are going to continue to have questions.

We do still want Nathan to find love, though — we’ve been in that camp all season!

Related – Be sure to get some more details on the When Calls the Heart season 10 finale and what could be coming

Does this When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 10 preview give you hope for Elizabeth and Lucas?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates now.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







