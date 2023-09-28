The Chi season 6 episode 9 return date: Why the wait?

It makes sense that today, you’d be more eager to get a season 6 episode 9 return date for The Chi than any other time. After all, consider the circumstances for a moment here! Given the exit of Kevin on this episode we are entering an era of relative uncertainty, and there is a good bit to be curious about here.

Unfortunately, that does not mean that we’re getting answers anytime soon. Last week’s episode 8 served as the midseason finale and for the time being, the folks at Showtime are keeping a tight lid on when the cast and crew will be coming back. The only thing that they have confirmed so far is that the return will be in 2024; otherwise, they are keeping the cards close to the vest on this one.

So why hold off the rest of the episodes for so long? There is a strategy to it, with the #1 priority here being their interest in having programming spaced out for a long period of time. It gets them more subscribers, and also allows viewers to catch up over time. Our hope is that the remainder will be on the air come winter or spring, but don’t even think we will get a specific announcement on this for a little while. In the interim, Showtime has some other shows that they will be airing, and there are some mysteries that they have to answer at some point. Take, for example, what is going on with that “bonus episode” of Yellowjackets that was first teased months ago.

In general, our feeling is that The Chi season 6 will be worth the wait, and we really hope that soon after the show is back, some consequences are finally going to come in the direction of Douda. How much more are some of these other characters going to suffer because of him? We wish that there was a clearer answer to that at this point.

Related – Are we going to be seeing a season 7 of The Chi?

What do you most want to see on The Chi season 6 episode 9 when it comes to Showtime?

Share your thoughts and hopes on the matter now below! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Showtime.)

