Our Flag Means Death season 2 premiere preview: Izzy in pain?

In just one week’s time, we are finally going to have a chance to see Our Flag Means Death season 2 arrive on Max. Are you ready for it? New episodes means, of course, opportunities to tell some great new stories.

So what’s at the center of the preview today? Well, let’s dive a little deeper into what is going on with Blackbeard and his crew — especially Izzy, who is forced to give some rather questionable orders.

If you head over to TV Insider, you can get a better sense of what we’re talking about here courtesy of a sneak peek. In it, Izzy instructs the Revenge crew to start dumping some treasure over the side of the ship. Why? So that they can go and get more! This is nonsensical and Izzy may know it, but he also may not have much of a choice.

As for the reason why, it may be tied to the crew all being under the captaincy of a very different sort of Blackbeard than we saw through most of season 1. It has been teased already that Ed will be going through it after his breakup from Stede Bonnet, and he may be either lashing out or looking for a number of different ways to numb some of the pain. In terms of entertainment, there could be some funny moments that come from this — but at the same time, we want these two to be back together! They bring out the best in one another.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for a reunion — provided it doesn’t lead to the two of them hurting each other more. This whole season should be stuffed full of some emotional moments for these characters, but also humor and more adventure on the high seas.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

