Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Are you going to see it back along with SVU in addition to Organized Crime? If this was a typical season of the show, you could say that this would be the night in which the show comes on the air.

Herein lies the problem: This is not a typical season of TV at all. The WGA strike has kept scripts from being written for several months on end. Now that writers finally have a fair contract, though, we are in a spot where everything can move forward — and, of course, there is a lot to celebrate there. The reality remains, though, that the actors also deserve a fair deal for their strike to end, and scripts still need to be written.

It probably goes without saying here, but the truth is that there is no new episode for any Law & Order show this year and there won’t be one until January, if not February. We are going to be stuck waiting a long time for this, but how long? That still remains to be seen. NBC could also wait until late February or March in the event that you want to see all of the shows on the air weekly without interruption.

Obviously, there will be a few changes when it comes to all of these shows, but not because of the strikes. Rather, this is just what happens from one season to the next. Tonally, we will say that this should still be the same exact world with the same tone that we’ve seen in the past.

Hopefully, in the near future the writers are going to be able to craft some great stories; that way, filming can get underway as soon as the actors’ strike is done.

Related – Check out some other updates now on Law & Order: SVU season 25, including if the long break will impact the story

What do you most want to see as we press onward into Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates coming up soon.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







