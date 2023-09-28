When Calls the Heart season 11 premiere date: Early 2024 hope?

As we get prepare to see the When Calls the Heart season 10 arrive again on Hallmark Channel this weekend, can we discuss season 11?

On paper, we understand that it may be super-weird to have any conversations on the show so early at the moment. After all, consider that season 11 is currently filming and on paper, it would be easy to assume that once again, the show is going to be on next summer.

Well, here is where we would say that things are a little bit interesting. Due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, some other shows at the network have not been able to start filming. Meanwhile, Ride (which aired last spring) still does not even have a season 2 renewal and with that in mind, we do tend to think that there’s a good chance that the Erin Krakow series is going to be back at some point when we get around to January or February in the new year.

After all, go ahead and consider this first and foremost. When Calls the Heart season 11 actually started filming this summer to the SAG-AFTRA waiver. It should be done with production when we get around to a little later this fall. It is possible that we could have a chance to see at some point in its old premiere window — you know, the one back in season 9.

What do we want to see in season 11?

Well, at the moment isn’t this a little bit too early to tell? We do think that there will be more romance, drama, and a gradual evolution to Hope Valley. These are one of the things that have come to define the series over the years. At the end of the current season, there is a chance that we could end up seeing Elizabeth and Lucas get married … but is that something they will end up saving for next season as some sort of surprise? You can’t rule that out!

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

