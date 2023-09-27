Bachelor in Paradise 9 spoilers: See Blake Moynes return

With the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise season 9 coming tomorrow night to ABC, what can we say about Blake Moynes?

Well, first and foremost, it would be silly to ignore the obvious fact that from the get-go, he is going to be one of the more popular people on this season. After all, how can he not be? We are talking here about someone who was a part of Clare Crawley / Tayshia Adams plus Katie Thurston’s seasons of The Bachelorette, and he even got the final rose on the latter! He and Katie broke up a long time ago and now, there’s a chance to see if something will work for him.

While we cannot guarantee anything when it comes to Blake’s possible success in Paradise, we can at least note this: He is a valuable commodity almost right away. If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview from the premiere in which a lot of women have a pretty favorable response to seeing Blake right away. This could make him a contender for at least a few days pretty early on in the season.

As for whether or not this means that he will be around there long-term or end up engaged at the end of this, we don’t think that is something that we can say with any confidence right now. The main focus for the premiere is building some early connections and seeing if people connect on an emotional level. It’s easy to imagine that some of the physical stuff is going to be there, but what exists beyond this? That is what we want to see more of down the road.

