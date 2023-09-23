Bachelor in Paradise season 9: Will Rachel Recchia be focal point?

With the Bachelor in Paradise season 9 premiere just a matter of days away from airing, it makes sense to discuss “stars.”

Is it a little bit weird to look at a reality dating-show with such a big cast in this way? Maybe, but we should also be realistic here in saying that this is something that happens every single season. There are cast members who get more time than others onscreen, and often are people who last almost for the entirety of the time production is underway in Mexico.

Now, it can be hard to make big predictions about couples far in advance, but we certainly think (at least for now) that Rachel Recchia is the most-likely contestant to be there for the duration.

After all, remember this: As a former lead, she will most likely be one of the most likely contestants to be sought-after on the beach right away. This show is in a lot of ways similar to life, where people who are popular get a lot of attention. Rachel is extremely popular, she has an interesting work history as a pilot, and will probably have people striking up conversations with her early. The question is whether she’ll find a lasting connection, and that is something that we’ll have to wait and see on.

There were actually a lot of rumors entering this season that we could be seeing a lot of former leads show up in some shape or form. However, Rachel seems to be the only person actually sticking around! While some other Bachelorettes may be popping in for a visit, none of them seem to be sticking around. (After all, many of the other former leads stopping by are in relationships; meanwhile, Katie Thurston is appearing on the next FBoy Island.)

Do you think that Rachel Recchia will be the star of Bachelor in Paradise season 9, at least in terms of airtime?

Let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

