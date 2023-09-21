Bachelor in Paradise spoilers: Season 9 cast talk fears!

In a little over a week you are going to have a chance to see Bachelor in Paradise season 9 finale arrive over on ABC. What can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost we should really note that there is potential for so much chaos over the course of the coming episodes. Why? Well, that is what tends to happen anytime you have this many contestants on the beach at the same time, especially when some of them have preconceived notions about one another.

So are there also some challenges that come with being out there? Well, to put it bluntly, yes. These are people who have to face heartbreak, plus also conditions that are occasionally less than ideal. Paradise can be really hot and humid! Also, being in a swimsuit for that long every day? It doesn’t always feel comfortable.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can take a look at a new video featuring many of the show’s cast as they go through what some of their worst fears are entering the season. Many of them are understandable, whereas some others are silly.

Personally, doesn’t it feel like being sent home right away should be high up on that list? There is something so tough that comes out of going through so much to be on this show, only to be forced to back your bags and head back out shortly after. Sure, at least you get a free vacation a few days early, right? That also means an opportunity to at the very least, make some new friends. Even if you don’t end up finding love while on the show, there are certainly still some chances to have a good time — at least if you are not stirring the pot.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

